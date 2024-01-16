Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stock Gains Momentum

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's (HUL) open and close prices were both ₹2545.25. The stock had a high of ₹2579 and a low of ₹2531. The market capitalization of the company was ₹604,585.08 crore. The 52-week high for HUL was ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low was ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 88,886 shares.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2573.15, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 27.9. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.1% and the absolute change in price is 27.9.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 88,886. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,545.25.
