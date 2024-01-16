Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stock Gains Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 2545.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2573.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's (HUL) open and close prices were both 2545.25. The stock had a high of 2579 and a low of 2531. The market capitalization of the company was 604,585.08 crore. The 52-week high for HUL was 2768.5, while the 52-week low was 2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 88,886 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2573.15, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹2545.25

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2573.15, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 27.9. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.1% and the absolute change in price is 27.9.

16 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2545.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 88,886. The closing price for the stock was 2,545.25.

