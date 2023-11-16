Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever reports positive trading results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 2482.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2488.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2490 and closed at 2482.9. The stock reached a high of 2500.1 and a low of 2476 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 584,637.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 118,243 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.31%
3 Months-2.8%
6 Months-6.59%
YTD-2.91%
1 Year1.18%
16 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2488.25, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2482.9

Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently at 2488.25 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 5.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2482.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 118,243. The closing price for the stock was 2,482.9.

