Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever reports positive trading results

On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2490 and closed at ₹2482.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2500.1 and a low of ₹2476 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹584,637.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 118,243 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.31%
|3 Months
|-2.8%
|6 Months
|-6.59%
|YTD
|-2.91%
|1 Year
|1.18%
Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently at ₹2488.25 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 5.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 118,243. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,482.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!