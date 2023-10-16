Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at ₹2557.9, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹2572.05

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2558 and closed at ₹2560.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2577 and a low of ₹2543.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹604326.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 241978 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever closed today at ₹2557.9, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹2572.05 Today, the closing price of Hindustan Unilever stock was ₹2557.9, which represents a decrease of 0.55% from the previous day's closing price of ₹2572.05. The net change in the stock price was -14.15.

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2554.55 as against previous close of 2569.95 Hindustan Unilever, one of India's leading consumer goods companies, is currently trading at a spot price of 2559.1. The bid price and offer price stand at 2562.65 and 2563.35 respectively, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 7533600.

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.05 (-8.82%) & ₹23.8 (-6.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹28.2 (+8.25%) & ₹7.7 (+5.48%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2554.55 as against previous close of 2569.95 Hindustan Unilever, a leading consumer goods company, is currently trading at a spot price of 2561.1. The bid price for the stock is 2563.5, while the offer price stands at 2563.9. The offer quantity is 300, and the bid quantity is also 300. The stock has an open interest of 7515300, indicating strong market participation. Overall, Hindustan Unilever is attracting interest from buyers and sellers in the market.

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.0 (-9.09%) & ₹23.7 (-7.06%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹28.6 (+9.79%) & ₹7.55 (+3.42%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2554.55 as against previous close of 2569.95 Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 2567.75. The bid price is Rs. 2566.8 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is Rs. 2567.3 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 7,497,600.

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹21.95 (+17.38%) & ₹30.0 (+17.65%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹21.55 (-17.27%) & ₹5.6 (-23.29%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2554.55 as against previous close of 2569.95 Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2561.8. The bid price is 2564.35 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2564.95 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 7395000.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2563.55, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹2572.05 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2563.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -8.5, which means it has decreased by ₹8.5. This data suggests that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever has slightly decreased recently. Click here for Hindustan Unilever Dividend

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.6 (-0.53%) & ₹25.5 (-0.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹24.95 (-4.22%) & ₹6.45 (-11.64%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2554.55 as against previous close of 2569.95 Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2567.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 2569.75, while the offer price is 2570.9. The offer quantity stands at 300 shares, and the bid quantity is 600 shares. The open interest for Hindustan Unilever is 7,385,400.

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2572.05, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹2560.35 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2572.05, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 11.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.46% or ₹11.7.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2560.35 on last trading day On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 241,978 shares, with a closing price of ₹2,560.35.