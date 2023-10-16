Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at 2557.9, down -0.55% from yesterday's 2572.05

27 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 2572.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2557.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2558 and closed at 2560.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2577 and a low of 2543.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is currently at 604326.62 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 241978 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever closed today at ₹2557.9, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹2572.05

Today, the closing price of Hindustan Unilever stock was 2557.9, which represents a decrease of 0.55% from the previous day's closing price of 2572.05. The net change in the stock price was -14.15.

16 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of 2550.05 and a high price of 2581.95 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2554.55 as against previous close of 2569.95

Hindustan Unilever, one of India's leading consumer goods companies, is currently trading at a spot price of 2559.1. The bid price and offer price stand at 2562.65 and 2563.35 respectively, with a bid quantity and offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 7533600.

16 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Hindustan Unilever Ltd's stock has a 52-week low price of 2393.00000 and a 52-week high price of 2769.65000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:00 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2560.2, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹2572.05

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2560.2. It has experienced a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -11.85, suggesting a decrease of 11.85 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:52 PM IST Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.05 (-8.82%) & 23.8 (-6.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 28.2 (+8.25%) & 7.7 (+5.48%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:29 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2562.65, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹2572.05

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2562.65. There has been a percent change of -0.37, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -9.4, which means the stock has decreased by 9.4 points.

16 Oct 2023, 02:19 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low price of 2550.05 and a high price of 2581.95.

16 Oct 2023, 02:15 PM IST Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2554.55 as against previous close of 2569.95

Hindustan Unilever, a leading consumer goods company, is currently trading at a spot price of 2561.1. The bid price for the stock is 2563.5, while the offer price stands at 2563.9. The offer quantity is 300, and the bid quantity is also 300. The stock has an open interest of 7515300, indicating strong market participation. Overall, Hindustan Unilever is attracting interest from buyers and sellers in the market.

16 Oct 2023, 01:55 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2561.95, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹2572.05

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2561.95. It has experienced a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.1, suggesting a decrease of 10.1 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.0 (-9.09%) & 23.7 (-7.06%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 28.6 (+9.79%) & 7.55 (+3.42%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Hindustan Unilever stock today was 2550.05, while the high price reached 2581.95.

16 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2561.75, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹2572.05

16 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2554.55 as against previous close of 2569.95

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of Rs. 2567.75. The bid price is Rs. 2566.8 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is Rs. 2567.3 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 7,497,600.

16 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2569.45, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹2572.05

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2569.45. There has been a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -2.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Unilever stock's current day's low price is 2550.05 and the high price is 2581.95.

16 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM IST Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 21.95 (+17.38%) & 30.0 (+17.65%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 21.55 (-17.27%) & 5.6 (-23.29%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2580, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹2572.05

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2580, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 7.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% or 7.95 from its previous value.

16 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2554.55 as against previous close of 2569.95

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2561.8. The bid price is 2564.35 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2564.95 with an offer quantity of 600. The stock has an open interest of 7395000.

16 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2563.55, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹2572.05

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2563.55. It has experienced a percent change of -0.33, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -8.5, which means it has decreased by 8.5. This data suggests that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever has slightly decreased recently.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever Dividend

16 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hindustan Unilever stock is 2550.05, while the high price is 2574.6.

16 Oct 2023, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2580.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.6 (-0.53%) & 25.5 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 16 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 24.95 (-4.22%) & 6.45 (-11.64%) respectively.

16 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2571.7, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹2572.05

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2571.7, with a minimal decrease of -0.01 percent. The net change in the stock price is -0.35.

16 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of 2550.05 and a high of 2574.45.

16 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2554.55 as against previous close of 2569.95

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2567.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 2569.75, while the offer price is 2570.9. The offer quantity stands at 300 shares, and the bid quantity is 600 shares. The open interest for Hindustan Unilever is 7,385,400.

16 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2564.45, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹2572.05

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2564.45, with a percent change of -0.3% and a net change of -7.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2572.05, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹2560.35

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2572.05, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 11.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.46% or 11.7.

16 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2560.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 241,978 shares, with a closing price of 2,560.35.

