comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.9 -1.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,418.5 1.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 1.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.05 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.4 0.86%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 2533.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2551.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan UnilverPremium
Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's open price was 2533.6 and it closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 2554 and the low was 2524.05. The company has a market capitalization of 599,462.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 47,077 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:19:14 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2533.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 47,077 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2,533.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App