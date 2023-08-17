Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 2533.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2551.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's open price was 2533.6 and it closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 2554 and the low was 2524.05. The company has a market capitalization of 599,462.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 47,077 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2533.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 47,077 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2,533.6.

