Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at ₹2575.85 and closed at ₹2573.15. The stock had a high of ₹2585.5 and a low of ₹2562.1. The market capitalization of HUL is currently ₹603,386.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a trading volume of 72,525 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.