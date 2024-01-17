Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 2573.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2568.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at 2575.85 and closed at 2573.15. The stock had a high of 2585.5 and a low of 2562.1. The market capitalization of HUL is currently 603,386.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The stock had a trading volume of 72,525 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 72,525 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 2,573.15.

