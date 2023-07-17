comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 2676.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2682 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan UnilverPremium
Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2657.95 and closed at 2654.9. The stock reached a high of 2686.05 and a low of 2651.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 628,950.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 135,568 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:00:07 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2682, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2682 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.19% and the net change in price is 5.15.

17 Jul 2023, 12:50:03 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2688, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2688 with a 0.42 percent change and a net change of 11.15.

17 Jul 2023, 12:35:53 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2680.65, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2680.65, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 3.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, but the change is relatively small. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as the stock market fluctuates throughout the trading day.

17 Jul 2023, 12:34:04 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:21:11 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2680.4, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2680.4, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 3.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.13% and the net change in price is 3.55.

17 Jul 2023, 12:02:43 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2686.95, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2686.95 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 10.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.38% or 10.1.

17 Jul 2023, 11:50:28 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2687.45, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2687.45. The stock has experienced a 0.4% increase, resulting in a net change of 10.6.

17 Jul 2023, 11:33:30 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2691.55, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2691.55 with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 14.7. This means that the stock has increased by 0.55% from its previous closing price and has gained 14.7 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:18:28 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2687.95, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2687.95 with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 11.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.41% or 11.1 points. It is important to note that this data is current and subject to change throughout the trading day.

17 Jul 2023, 11:05:29 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2689, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2689. There has been a 0.45% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.15.

17 Jul 2023, 10:51:34 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2693.0, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2693.0, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 16.15. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.6% and the net change in value is 16.15.

17 Jul 2023, 10:37:25 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2690.9, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2690.9. There has been a 0.52% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.05.

17 Jul 2023, 10:17:38 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2696.95, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current data shows that Hindustan Unilever stock is priced at 2696.95. There has been a 0.75% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.1.

17 Jul 2023, 10:04:10 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2700, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2700, with a 0.86% percent change and a net change of 23.15.

17 Jul 2023, 09:45:57 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2694.3, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2694.3 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 17.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% from its previous value and has gained 17.45 points in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:36:09 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2695.7, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2695.7. There has been a 0.7 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 18.85, suggesting that the stock has gained 18.85 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:17:27 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2681.6, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2681.6. It has experienced a 0.18% increase in its value, resulting in a net change of 4.75 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:07:31 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2676.85, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹2654.9

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2676.85. There has been a percent change of 0.83, which indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 21.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 21.95 points. Overall, the stock price for Hindustan Unilever has experienced a positive movement.

17 Jul 2023, 08:09:10 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2654.9 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 135,568. The closing price for the shares was 2,654.9.

