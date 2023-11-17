Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2487.95 and closed at ₹2488.25. The stock reached a high of ₹2506.35 and a low of ₹2475. The market capitalization was recorded at 584860.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low was ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 212441 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.