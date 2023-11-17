Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 2488.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2489.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2487.95 and closed at 2488.25. The stock reached a high of 2506.35 and a low of 2475. The market capitalization was recorded at 584860.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2768.5 and the 52-week low was 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 212441 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2488.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 212,441 shares with a closing price of 2488.25.

