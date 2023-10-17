comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at 2558, up 0% from yesterday's 2557.9
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

27 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST

27 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 2557.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2558 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at 2550.05 and closed at 2572.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2581.95 and a low of 2550.05. The company's market capitalization stands at 601,001.95 crore. The 52-week high for HUL is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The stock had a trading volume of 108,658 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:48:24 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever closed today at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

Today, the closing price of Hindustan Unilever stock was 2558, with a net change of 0.1 and a percent change of 0. This means that the stock price remained relatively stable compared to yesterday's closing price of 2557.9.

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2558.00.10.02768.52393.0601025.44
Godrej Consumer Products1000.114.251.451101.55793.7102279.76
Dabur India540.052.950.55610.4504.095684.09
Marico544.01.550.29595.0462.9570343.79
P & G Hygiene & Health Care17400.0-192.1-1.0918548.613101.0556481.69
Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Hindustan Unilever stock was 2547, while the high price reached 2569.4.

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2561.9 as against previous close of 2560.9

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2555.45. The bid price is 2553.6 and the offer price is 2554.45. The offer quantity is 300 and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest for the stock is 7,266,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindustan Unilever Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week high price of Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock is 2769.65, while the 52 week low price is 2393.00.

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558.6, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2558.6 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.7. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.03% and the net change in the price is 0.7. This indicates a relatively stable performance for the stock.

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.9 (-9.15%) & 29.95 (-3.54%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.65 (-8.58%) & 28.25 (-6.46%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558.35, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2558.35 with a percent change of 0.02. This means the stock has increased by 0.02% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.45, indicating a small increase in value.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever Key Metrics

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2556.2-1.7-0.072768.52393.0600602.52
Godrej Consumer Products1000.5514.71.491101.55793.7102325.78
Dabur India539.852.750.51610.4504.095648.65
Marico546.654.20.77595.0462.9570686.46
P & G Hygiene & Health Care17413.4-178.7-1.0218548.613101.0556525.18
Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of 2547 and a high price of 2569.4 on the current day.

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2561.9 as against previous close of 2560.9

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2565.7. The bid price is 2563.85, and the offer price is 2564.85. The offer quantity is 300, and the bid quantity is also 300. The open interest for this stock is 7123800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2563.75, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2563.75, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 5.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever Board Meetings

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2543.07
10 Days2517.98
20 Days2499.03
50 Days2522.43
100 Days2591.08
300 Days2569.78
Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 17 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.45 (-5.79%) & 29.9 (-3.7%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 17 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.75 (-12.99%) & 27.9 (-7.62%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2565, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2565, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 7.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% or 7.1 points.

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of 2547 and a high price of 2569.4 today.

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2561.9 as against previous close of 2560.9

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2560.15. The bid price is 2559.1, and the offer price is 2559.9. The offer quantity is 300, while the bid quantity is 900. The open interest for this stock is 7017600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2560.12.20.092768.52393.0601518.86
Godrej Consumer Products1004.818.951.921101.55793.7102760.43
Dabur India540.253.150.59610.4504.095719.52
Marico546.754.30.79595.0462.9570699.39
P & G Hygiene & Health Care17380.0-212.1-1.2118548.613101.0556416.77
Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2560.1, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2560.1 with a net change of 2.2 and a percent change of 0.09. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of 2547 and a high price of 2569.4 on the current day.

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1010912
Buy16151718
Hold1312128
Sell2222
Strong Sell0000
Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 17 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.9 (+3.05%) & 31.9 (+2.74%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 17 Oct 12:03 were at strike price of 2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.3 (-15.2%) & 27.45 (-9.11%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2563, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2563. There has been a 0.2% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.1.

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2561.9 as against previous close of 2560.9

Hindustan Unilever is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 2562.5. The bid price is 2565.25, indicating the maximum price a buyer is willing to pay for the stock, while the offer price is 2566.2, which is the minimum price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 600, indicating the number of shares available for sale, and the bid quantity is 300, representing the number of shares buyers are interested in purchasing. The open interest for this stock is 7160400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of 2547 and a high price of 2569.4 for the current day.

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2565.5, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2565.5. It has experienced a 0.3 percent change, with a net change of 7.6.

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 17 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.4 (+6.1%) & 33.2 (+6.92%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 17 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.8 (-17.65%) & 27.05 (-10.43%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2562.35, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2562.35, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 4.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever Profit Loss

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of 2547 and a high price of 2566 today.

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2561.9 as against previous close of 2560.9

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2562.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 2563.75, while the offer price is 2565.25. There is a quantity of 300 available for both the bid and offer. The stock has an open interest of 7251000, indicating a high level of market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2548.25, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2548.25. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -9.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by 9.65.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2572.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 108,658 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,572.05.

