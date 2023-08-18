comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 09:38:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.85 -0.17%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 0.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.4 -0.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614 0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.1 -0.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks plunge in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks plunge in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 2551.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2541.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan UnilverPremium
Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2559.95 and closed at 2551.35. The highest price reached during the day was 2561.45, while the lowest price was 2533.4. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 597,183.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, and the 52-week low is 2393. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 19,531.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:32:04 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.35%
3 Months-8.73%
6 Months0.64%
YTD-0.7%
1 Year-5.27%
18 Aug 2023, 09:07:27 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2541.65, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹2551.35

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2541.65, with a percent change of -0.38. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.7, which means the stock price has decreased by 9.7.

18 Aug 2023, 08:08:54 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2551.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 19531 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2551.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App