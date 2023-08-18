Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks plunge in trading today

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2559.95 and closed at ₹2551.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2561.45, while the lowest price was ₹2533.4. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹597,183.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 19,531.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.35%
|3 Months
|-8.73%
|6 Months
|0.64%
|YTD
|-0.7%
|1 Year
|-5.27%
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2541.65, with a percent change of -0.38. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.7, which means the stock price has decreased by ₹9.7.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 19531 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2551.35.
