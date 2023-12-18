Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, the open and close prices of Hindustan Unilever were both ₹2518.5. The stock reached a high of ₹2530.4 and a low of ₹2507. The market capitalization of the company is ₹592,801.88 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 195,838 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2530.55, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 7.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.02%
|3 Months
|-3.05%
|6 Months
|-7.1%
|YTD
|-1.49%
|1 Year
|-5.27%
The current price of Hindustan Unilever stock is ₹2523. There has been a 0.18% increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 4.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 195,838. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,518.5.
