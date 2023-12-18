Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 2523 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2530.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, the open and close prices of Hindustan Unilever were both 2518.5. The stock reached a high of 2530.4 and a low of 2507. The market capitalization of the company is 592,801.88 crore. The 52-week high and low are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 195,838 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2530.55, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹2523

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2530.55, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 7.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.02%
3 Months-3.05%
6 Months-7.1%
YTD-1.49%
1 Year-5.27%
18 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2523, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹2518.5

The current price of Hindustan Unilever stock is 2523. There has been a 0.18% increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 4.5, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

18 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2518.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 195,838. The closing price for the shares was 2,518.5.

