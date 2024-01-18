Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2559.9 and closed at ₹2568.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2570 and a low of ₹2540. The company's market capitalization is ₹602,388.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a trading volume of 112,942 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2568.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 112,942. The closing price for the stock was ₹2568.05.