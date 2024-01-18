Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2559.9 and closed at ₹2568.05 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2570 and a low of ₹2540. The company's market capitalization is ₹602,388.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a trading volume of 112,942 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.