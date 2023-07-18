Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:38 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 2679.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2681.95 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2675.95 and closed at 2676.85 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2702.9 and a low of 2672 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 629,678.71 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 38,472 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:38 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2681.95, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2679.95

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2681.95. There has been a slight percent change of 0.07, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2. Overall, the stock price has seen a minor increase.

18 Jul 2023, 11:23 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2680.7, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2679.95

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2680.7 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.75. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with an overall change of 0.03%. The net change of 0.75 indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.75.

18 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2684.1, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹2679.95

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2684.1. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.15, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2689.35, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹2679.95

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2689.35. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.4, suggesting a positive movement.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2695, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹2679.95

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2695. There has been a 0.56 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 15.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2691.2, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2679.95

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2691.2, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 11.25. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2686, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2679.95

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2686, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 6.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.23% and the net change is an increase of 6.05.

18 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2688.9, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2679.95

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2688.9. It has experienced a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 8.95. Overall, the stock appears to be performing well with a small increase in value.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2691.2, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2679.95

The current price of Hindustan Unilever stock is 2691.2. There has been a 0.42% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.25.

18 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2691.2, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹2679.95

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2691.2. The stock price has increased by 0.42% or 11.25.

18 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2679.95, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹2676.85

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2679.95, with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 3.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.12% and the net change is positive at 3.1.

18 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2676.85 yesterday

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 38,472 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2,676.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.