Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at 2547.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's 2557.45
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at ₹2547.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹2557.45

25 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 2557.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2547.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan UnilverPremium
Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2564.95 and closed at 2557.9. The stock reached a high of 2569.4 and a low of 2547. The market capitalization of the company is 601025.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 110263 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:45:19 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever closed today at ₹2547.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹2557.45

Hindustan Unilever stock closed today at 2547.9, showing a decrease of 0.37% from the previous day's closing price of 2557.45. The net change in price was -9.55.

18 Oct 2023, 06:23:41 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2547.9-9.55-0.372768.52393.0598652.36
Godrej Consumer Products1000.95.050.511101.55793.7102361.57
Dabur India535.0-5.05-0.94610.4504.094789.35
Marico548.42.750.5595.0462.9570912.75
P & G Hygiene & Health Care17218.05-162.8-0.9418548.613101.0555891.06
18 Oct 2023, 05:36:11 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of 2539.4 and a high price of 2568.

18 Oct 2023, 03:47:51 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2564.55 as against previous close of 2554.8

Hindustan Unilever, a leading FMCG company, is currently trading at a spot price of 2551. The bid price is slightly lower at 2546.45, while the offer price is 2547.85. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 300. The stock has a significant open interest of 7003500.

18 Oct 2023, 03:16:29 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock is 2393.00, while the 52-week high price is 2769.65.

18 Oct 2023, 03:12:38 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2545.9, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹2557.45

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2545.9. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.55, which means that the stock has decreased by 11.55.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever Shareholdings

18 Oct 2023, 02:54:15 PM IST

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 14:54 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.9 (-16.15%) & 23.15 (-10.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 14:54 were at strike price of 2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 21.0 (-2.33%) & 8.25 (-2.94%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 02:37:34 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2558. There has been a 0% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.1.

18 Oct 2023, 02:32:11 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2558.00.10.02768.52393.0601025.44
Godrej Consumer Products1000.114.251.451101.55793.7102279.76
Dabur India540.052.950.55610.4504.095684.09
Marico544.01.550.29595.0462.9570343.79
P & G Hygiene & Health Care17400.0-192.1-1.0918548.613101.0556481.69
18 Oct 2023, 02:23:01 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hindustan Unilever stock is 2547, while the high price is 2569.4.

18 Oct 2023, 02:03:15 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2558. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating no significant change in the stock price. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a minimal increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 01:33:36 PM IST

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.6 (-18.46%) & 22.05 (-14.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.25 (+8.14%) & 9.15 (+7.65%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 01:31:19 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2552.53
10 Days2527.19
20 Days2501.85
50 Days2522.18
100 Days2590.38
300 Days2569.20
18 Oct 2023, 01:23:18 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of 2547 and a high price of 2569.4 for the day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:22:16 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2558. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating that the stock price has remained relatively stable. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a minimal increase in the stock price since the previous trading session.

18 Oct 2023, 12:50:01 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:40:37 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2564.55 as against previous close of 2554.8

Hindustan Unilever, one of India's leading consumer goods company, is currently trading at a spot price of 2556.15. The bid price stands at 2546.65 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 2547.45 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 6902700.

18 Oct 2023, 12:37:07 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2558.00.10.02768.52393.0601025.44
Godrej Consumer Products1000.114.251.451101.55793.7102279.76
Dabur India540.052.950.55610.4504.095684.09
Marico544.01.550.29595.0462.9570343.79
P & G Hygiene & Health Care17400.0-192.1-1.0918548.613101.0556481.69
18 Oct 2023, 12:30:27 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2558. There has been a 0.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:22:14 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of 2547 and a high price of 2569.4 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:14:39 PM IST

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.3 (-28.46%) & 19.6 (-24.32%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.65 (+10.0%) & 9.35 (+10.0%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 12:10:52 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1010912
Buy16161718
Hold1312128
Sell2222
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 11:46:32 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The stock price of Hindustan Unilever is currently at 2558, with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, although the change is minimal.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever News

18 Oct 2023, 11:34:55 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2558.00.10.02768.52393.0601025.44
Godrej Consumer Products1000.114.251.451101.55793.7102279.76
Dabur India540.052.950.55610.4504.095684.09
Marico544.01.550.29595.0462.9570343.79
P & G Hygiene & Health Care17400.0-192.1-1.0918548.613101.0556481.69
18 Oct 2023, 11:31:02 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2564.55 as against previous close of 2554.8

Hindustan Unilever is a leading Indian consumer goods company. The spot price of its stock is 2556.15. The bid price is 2543.65 and the offer price is 2544.5. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 300. The open interest is 6,972,000.

18 Oct 2023, 11:24:28 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of 2547 and a high of 2569.4 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:16:36 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2558. There has been no significant change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.1%.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever Dividend

18 Oct 2023, 10:48:29 AM IST

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.0 (-15.38%) & 22.8 (-11.97%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.15 (+7.67%) & 34.4 (+6.83%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 10:39:30 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2558.00.10.02768.52393.0601025.44
Godrej Consumer Products1000.114.251.451101.55793.7102279.76
Dabur India540.052.950.55610.4504.095684.09
Marico544.01.550.29595.0462.9570343.79
P & G Hygiene & Health Care17400.0-192.1-1.0918548.613101.0556481.69
18 Oct 2023, 10:33:32 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2558 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has remained stable with a slight increase of 0.1.

18 Oct 2023, 10:26:23 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Unilever stock's low price today was 2547, while the high price reached 2569.4.

18 Oct 2023, 09:51:47 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2558. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0, suggesting that the stock price has remained relatively stable.

18 Oct 2023, 09:51:38 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:34:58 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.59%
3 Months-4.19%
6 Months0.59%
YTD-0.19%
1 Year-1.33%
18 Oct 2023, 09:01:47 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2558. There has been a 0.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.1.

18 Oct 2023, 08:08:43 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2557.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 110,263. The closing price for the stock was 2557.9.

