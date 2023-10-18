Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever closed today at ₹2547.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹2557.45

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2564.95 and closed at ₹2557.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2569.4 and a low of ₹2547. The market capitalization of the company is ₹601025.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 110263 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever closed today at ₹2547.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹2557.45 Hindustan Unilever stock closed today at ₹2547.9, showing a decrease of 0.37% from the previous day's closing price of ₹2557.45. The net change in price was -9.55.

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Unilever 2547.9 -9.55 -0.37 2768.5 2393.0 598652.36 Godrej Consumer Products 1000.9 5.05 0.51 1101.55 793.7 102361.57 Dabur India 535.0 -5.05 -0.94 610.4 504.0 94789.35 Marico 548.4 2.75 0.5 595.0 462.95 70912.75 P & G Hygiene & Health Care 17218.05 -162.8 -0.94 18548.6 13101.05 55891.06

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of ₹2539.4 and a high price of ₹2568.

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2564.55 as against previous close of 2554.8 Hindustan Unilever, a leading FMCG company, is currently trading at a spot price of 2551. The bid price is slightly lower at 2546.45, while the offer price is 2547.85. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 300. The stock has a significant open interest of 7003500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindustan Unilever Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Hindustan Unilever Ltd stock is ₹2393.00, while the 52-week high price is ₹2769.65.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2545.9, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹2557.45 The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2545.9. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.55, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹11.55. Click here for Hindustan Unilever Shareholdings

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 14:54 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.9 (-16.15%) & ₹23.15 (-10.62%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 14:54 were at strike price of ₹2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹21.0 (-2.33%) & ₹8.25 (-2.94%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2558. There has been a 0% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.1.

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Unilever 2558.0 0.1 0.0 2768.5 2393.0 601025.44 Godrej Consumer Products 1000.1 14.25 1.45 1101.55 793.7 102279.76 Dabur India 540.05 2.95 0.55 610.4 504.0 95684.09 Marico 544.0 1.55 0.29 595.0 462.95 70343.79 P & G Hygiene & Health Care 17400.0 -192.1 -1.09 18548.6 13101.05 56481.69

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Hindustan Unilever stock is ₹2547, while the high price is ₹2569.4.

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2558. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating no significant change in the stock price. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a minimal increase in the stock price.

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.6 (-18.46%) & ₹22.05 (-14.86%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹23.25 (+8.14%) & ₹9.15 (+7.65%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2552.53 10 Days 2527.19 20 Days 2501.85 50 Days 2522.18 100 Days 2590.38 300 Days 2569.20

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of ₹2547 and a high price of ₹2569.4 for the day.

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2558. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating that the stock price has remained relatively stable. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a minimal increase in the stock price since the previous trading session.

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates HINDUSTAN UNILEVER More Information

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2564.55 as against previous close of 2554.8 Hindustan Unilever, one of India's leading consumer goods company, is currently trading at a spot price of 2556.15. The bid price stands at 2546.65 with a bid quantity of 600, while the offer price is 2547.45 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 6902700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Unilever 2558.0 0.1 0.0 2768.5 2393.0 601025.44 Godrej Consumer Products 1000.1 14.25 1.45 1101.55 793.7 102279.76 Dabur India 540.05 2.95 0.55 610.4 504.0 95684.09 Marico 544.0 1.55 0.29 595.0 462.95 70343.79 P & G Hygiene & Health Care 17400.0 -192.1 -1.09 18548.6 13101.05 56481.69

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2558. There has been a 0.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0. Click here for Hindustan Unilever AGM

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of ₹2547 and a high price of ₹2569.4 on the current day.

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.3 (-28.46%) & ₹19.6 (-24.32%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of ₹2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹23.65 (+10.0%) & ₹9.35 (+10.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 10 10 9 12 Buy 16 16 17 18 Hold 13 12 12 8 Sell 2 2 2 2 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9 The stock price of Hindustan Unilever is currently at ₹2558, with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, although the change is minimal. Click here for Hindustan Unilever News

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Unilever 2558.0 0.1 0.0 2768.5 2393.0 601025.44 Godrej Consumer Products 1000.1 14.25 1.45 1101.55 793.7 102279.76 Dabur India 540.05 2.95 0.55 610.4 504.0 95684.09 Marico 544.0 1.55 0.29 595.0 462.95 70343.79 P & G Hygiene & Health Care 17400.0 -192.1 -1.09 18548.6 13101.05 56481.69

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2564.55 as against previous close of 2554.8 Hindustan Unilever is a leading Indian consumer goods company. The spot price of its stock is ₹2556.15. The bid price is ₹2543.65 and the offer price is ₹2544.5. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 300. The open interest is 6,972,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range The Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of ₹2547 and a high of ₹2569.4 on the current day.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2558. There has been no significant change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.1%. Click here for Hindustan Unilever Dividend

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.0 (-15.38%) & ₹22.8 (-11.97%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 18 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹2540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹23.15 (+7.67%) & ₹34.4 (+6.83%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Unilever 2558.0 0.1 0.0 2768.5 2393.0 601025.44 Godrej Consumer Products 1000.1 14.25 1.45 1101.55 793.7 102279.76 Dabur India 540.05 2.95 0.55 610.4 504.0 95684.09 Marico 544.0 1.55 0.29 595.0 462.95 70343.79 P & G Hygiene & Health Care 17400.0 -192.1 -1.09 18548.6 13101.05 56481.69

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9 The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2558 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0.1. This means that the stock price has remained stable with a slight increase of 0.1.

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range Hindustan Unilever stock's low price today was ₹2547, while the high price reached ₹2569.4.

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2558. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0, suggesting that the stock price has remained relatively stable.

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates HINDUSTAN UNILEVER More Information

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.59% 3 Months -4.19% 6 Months 0.59% YTD -0.19% 1 Year -1.33%

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2558, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2557.9 The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2558. There has been a 0.1% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.1.

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2557.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 110,263. The closing price for the stock was ₹2557.9.