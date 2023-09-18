Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 2501.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2469.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, the stock of Hindustan Unilever opened at 2485 and closed at 2501.5. The highest price during the day was 2490.45, while the lowest price was 2467.1. The company's market capitalization is 580325.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 155040 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2501.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 155,040 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,501.5.

