Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, the stock of Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2485 and closed at ₹2501.5. The highest price during the day was ₹2490.45, while the lowest price was ₹2467.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹580325.55 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 155040 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.