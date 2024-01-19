Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 2563.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2546.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2564.1 and closed at 2563.8. The stock reached a high of 2568 and a low of 2537.15. The market capitalization of the company is 598,288.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 74,474 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2563.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 74,474 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 2,563.8.

