Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock drops on the market

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2566.3 and closed at ₹2557.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2568, while the lowest was ₹2539.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹598,652.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45,221 shares.
The current day's low price of Hindustan Unilever stock is ₹2521.1, while the high price is ₹2542.4.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2531.6. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -16.3, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹16.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.32%
|3 Months
|-2.85%
|6 Months
|0.66%
|YTD
|-0.5%
|1 Year
|-2.08%
The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2547.9 with a percent change of -0.37. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% compared to the previous period. The net change is -9.55, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹9.55. Overall, these figures suggest a slight decrease in the stock price of Hindustan Unilever.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, a total of 45,221 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,557.45.
