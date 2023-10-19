Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stock drops on the market

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 2547.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2531.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2566.3 and closed at 2557.45. The highest price reached during the day was 2568, while the lowest was 2539.4. The market capitalization of the company is 598,652.36 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 45,221 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hindustan Unilever stock is 2521.1, while the high price is 2542.4.

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2531.6, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹2547.9

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2531.6. There has been a percent change of -0.64, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -16.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 16.3.

19 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.32%
3 Months-2.85%
6 Months0.66%
YTD-0.5%
1 Year-2.08%
19 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2547.9, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹2557.45

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2547.9 with a percent change of -0.37. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.37% compared to the previous period. The net change is -9.55, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 9.55. Overall, these figures suggest a slight decrease in the stock price of Hindustan Unilever.

19 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2557.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, a total of 45,221 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,557.45.

