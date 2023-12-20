Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 2535.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2561.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : Hindustan Unilever's stock on the last trading day opened at 2538.05 and closed at 2535.45. The stock's high for the day was 2566.75, while the low was 2535.5. The company's market capitalization stands at 601,847.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, while the 52-week low is 2393. On the BSE, a total of 86,956 shares of Hindustan Unilever were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2535.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 86,956 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2535.45.

