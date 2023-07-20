Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks face downward trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 20 Jul 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 2683.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2671.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Hindustan Unilever stock opened at 2666.25 and closed at 2683.4. The highest price recorded during the day was 2697, while the lowest price was 2660.8. The market capitalization of the company is 627,752.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 107,761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2671.75, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹2683.4

Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently at 2671.75, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -11.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

20 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2683.4 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 107,761 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2683.4.

