Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks face downward trend

The Hindustan Unilever stock opened at ₹2666.25 and closed at ₹2683.4. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹2697, while the lowest price was ₹2660.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹627,752.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 107,761 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently at ₹2671.75, with a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -11.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 107,761 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2683.4.
