Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet Amidst Negative Trading Day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2521.1 and closed at ₹2547.9. The stock reached a high of ₹2553.6 and a low of ₹2521.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹598910.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 319790 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.35%
|3 Months
|-2.95%
|6 Months
|2.23%
|YTD
|-0.51%
|1 Year
|-1.35%
