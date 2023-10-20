Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet Amidst Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 2547.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2510.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2521.1 and closed at 2547.9. The stock reached a high of 2553.6 and a low of 2521.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 598910.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 319790 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock's low price for the day was 2491, while the high price reached 2534.

20 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2510.75, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹2547.85

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2510.75, which represents a decrease of 1.46%. This corresponds to a net change of -37.1.

20 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.35%
3 Months-2.95%
6 Months2.23%
YTD-0.51%
1 Year-1.35%
20 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2506.2, down -1.63% from yesterday's ₹2547.85

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2506.2. It has experienced a percent change of -1.63 and a net change of -41.65.

20 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2547.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 319,790 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,547.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.