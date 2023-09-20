Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 2469.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2487.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's open price was 2467.75, close price was 2469.9, high was 2520.8, and low was 2462.05. The market capitalization was 584,437.33 crore. The 52-week high was 2768.5 and the 52-week low was 2393. The BSE volume was 106,456 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

