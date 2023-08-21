Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 2542.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2556 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever was 2542.35 and the close price was 2542.4. The stock had a high of 2567.5 and a low of 2532.65. The market capitalization of the company is 600,555.53 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 19,204 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2556, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹2542.4

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2556. It has experienced a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is recorded at 13.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 13.6 points.

21 Aug 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2542.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, a total volume of 19,204 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2542.4.

