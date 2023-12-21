Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) had an opening price of ₹2570.3 and a closing price of ₹2561.5. The stock reached a high of ₹2571.25 and a low of ₹2547.8. The market capitalization of HUL is ₹600,743.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5, while the 52-week low is ₹2393. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 121,575.
Hindustan Unilever, a leading consumer goods company, is currently trading at a spot price of 2549.05. The bid price is 2552.0 with a bid quantity of 900, while the offer price is 2552.7 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 10,063,500.
The Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of ₹2530.8 and a high of ₹2555.5 for the day.
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2550.4. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.4 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.82%
|3 Months
|-1.77%
|6 Months
|-4.45%
|YTD
|-0.14%
|1 Year
|-4.38%
Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently at ₹2556.8 with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -4.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.18% and has decreased by 4.7 points.
On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 121,575 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹2561.5.
