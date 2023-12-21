Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

4 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 2556.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2550.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) had an opening price of 2570.3 and a closing price of 2561.5. The stock reached a high of 2571.25 and a low of 2547.8. The market capitalization of HUL is 600,743.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, while the 52-week low is 2393. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 121,575.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Hindustan Unilever December futures opened at 2551.5 as against previous close of 2559.3

Hindustan Unilever, a leading consumer goods company, is currently trading at a spot price of 2549.05. The bid price is 2552.0 with a bid quantity of 900, while the offer price is 2552.7 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 10,063,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of 2530.8 and a high of 2555.5 for the day.

21 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2550.4, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹2556.8

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2550.4. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.4 points.

21 Dec 2023, 09:38 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.82%
3 Months-1.77%
6 Months-4.45%
YTD-0.14%
1 Year-4.38%
21 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2556.8, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹2561.5

Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently at 2556.8 with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -4.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.18% and has decreased by 4.7 points.

21 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2561.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 121,575 shares. The closing price for the day was 2561.5.

