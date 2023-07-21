Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at a price of ₹2659 and closed at ₹2702.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2674.9 and a low of ₹2638.6. HUL has a market capitalization of ₹625,649.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for HUL was 21,362 shares.

