Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM ISTLivemint
Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 2702.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2660 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at a price of ₹2659 and closed at ₹2702.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2674.9 and a low of ₹2638.6. HUL has a market capitalization of ₹625,649.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for HUL was 21,362 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:00:08 AM IST
