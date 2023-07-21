Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM ISTLivemint
Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 2702.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2649.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2659 and closed at ₹2702.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2674.9 and a low of ₹2638.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹622,700.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 24,032 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:08:07 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2702.35 yesterday
