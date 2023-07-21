Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2659 and closed at ₹2702.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2674.9 and a low of ₹2638.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹622,700.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 24,032 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.