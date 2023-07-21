Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks dip in trading today

comScore
Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -2.68 %. The stock closed at 2702.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2629.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at a price of 2659 and closed at 2702.35. The stock reached a high of 2674.9 and a low of 2638.6 during the day. The market capitalization of HUL stood at 622,347.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 2768.5 and the 52-week low was 2393. The BSE volume for HUL was 29125 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:22:29 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2629.9, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹2702.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2629.9. There has been a percent change of -2.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -72.45, indicating a decrease of 72.45 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 11:01:39 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2651.6, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹2702.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2651.6. It has experienced a percent change of -1.88, resulting in a net change of -50.75. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:46:02 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2652.8, down -1.83% from yesterday's ₹2702.35

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2652.8. It has experienced a percent change of -1.83, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -49.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:33:46 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2650, down -1.94% from yesterday's ₹2702.35

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price of the stock is 2650, which represents a decrease of 1.94%. This means that the stock has decreased by 52.35 in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:26:32 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2702.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading in Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 29,172 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was 2702.35.

