Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2659 and closed at ₹2702.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2674.9 and a low of ₹2638.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹622,700.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 24,032 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2702.35 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, a total of 24,141 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹2,702.35.