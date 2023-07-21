Hello User
Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -1.96 %. The stock closed at 2702.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2649.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2659 and closed at 2702.35. The stock reached a high of 2674.9 and a low of 2638.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at 622,700.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 24,032 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:08 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2702.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, a total of 24,141 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 2,702.35.

