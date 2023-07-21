Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks dip in trading today

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at a price of ₹2659 and closed at ₹2702.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2674.9 and a low of ₹2638.6 during the day. The market capitalization of HUL stood at ₹622,347.99 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low was ₹2393. The BSE volume for HUL was 29125 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2629.9. There has been a percent change of -2.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -72.45, indicating a decrease of ₹72.45 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading in Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 29,172 shares were traded. The closing price of the stock was ₹2702.35.
