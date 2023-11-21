Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Faces Stock Decline

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was ₹2530.05 and the close price was ₹2529.45. The stock had a high of ₹2534.4 and a low of ₹2500 during the day. The market capitalization of HUL is currently at ₹588748.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a trading volume of 24927 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.