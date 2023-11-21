Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Faces Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 2505.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2502 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was 2530.05 and the close price was 2529.45. The stock had a high of 2534.4 and a low of 2500 during the day. The market capitalization of HUL is currently at 588748.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The stock had a trading volume of 24927 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Unilever stock's low price for the current day is 2498 and the high price is 2507.8.

21 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2502, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹2505.75

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2502. It has experienced a decrease of 0.15% in percentage change and a net change of -3.75.

21 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.6%
3 Months-2.85%
6 Months-4.99%
YTD-2.13%
1 Year0.92%
21 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2505.75, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹2529.45

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2505.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23.7, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2529.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 24,927 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,529.45.

