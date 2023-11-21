Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Faces Stock Decline

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was ₹2530.05 and the close price was ₹2529.45. The stock had a high of ₹2534.4 and a low of ₹2500 during the day. The market capitalization of HUL is currently at ₹588748.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock had a trading volume of 24927 shares on the BSE.
Hindustan Unilever stock's low price for the current day is ₹2498 and the high price is ₹2507.8.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2502. It has experienced a decrease of 0.15% in percentage change and a net change of -3.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.6%
|3 Months
|-2.85%
|6 Months
|-4.99%
|YTD
|-2.13%
|1 Year
|0.92%
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2505.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.94, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23.7, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 24,927 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,529.45.
