Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks plummet as investors sell-off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 2467.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2467 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2469.95 and closed at 2487.4. The highest price reached during the day was 2477.45, while the lowest was 2450.25. The company's market capitalization stands at 579,749.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2768.5, and the 52-week low is 2393. On the BSE, a total volume of 101,498 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2467, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹2467.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2467. The percent change in the stock price is -0.02, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.45, suggesting a small decline.

21 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2487.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a BSE volume of 101,498 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,487.4.

