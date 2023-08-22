Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees stock gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 2554.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2561.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's open price was 2553.65 and the close price was 2554.7. The high for the day was 2574.6 and the low was 2540. The market capitalization of the company is 601,859.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 14,679 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2561.55, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹2554.7

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2561.55, with a percent change of 0.27. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 6.85, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock of Hindustan Unilever seems to be performing well.

22 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2554.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE was 14,679. The closing price of the shares was 2554.7.

