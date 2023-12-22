Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever opened at ₹2530.8 and closed at ₹2556.8. The stock had a high of ₹2579.75 and a low of ₹2530.8. The market cap of the company is ₹599944.63 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for the stock was 37716 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.