Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks plunge as investors turn bearish

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2469.3, down -3.72% from yesterday's ₹2564.75 The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2469.3. There has been a percent change of -3.72 and a net change of -95.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.72% and the value has decreased by ₹95.45. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹2600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹2.4 (-91.21%) & ₹10.7 (-86.72%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2480.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹36.7 (+128.66%) & ₹25.0 (+101.61%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2469.3, down -3.72% from yesterday's ₹2564.75 As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2469.3. The stock has experienced a percentage change of -3.72, resulting in a net change of -95.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Unilever 2469.3 -95.45 -3.72 2768.5 2393.0 580184.57 Godrej Consumer Products 1124.7 -24.9 -2.17 1229.95 892.1 115022.54 Dabur India 538.35 -3.6 -0.66 596.9 504.0 95382.89 Colgate Palmolive India 2549.0 58.9 2.37 2546.45 1434.6 69329.14 Marico 523.75 -6.4 -1.21 595.0 462.95 67725.29 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range Hindustan Unilever stock's low price for the day is ₹2465 and the high price is ₹2523.85.

Hindustan Unilever January futures opened at 2529.8 as against previous close of 2564.65 Hindustan Unilever, currently trading at a spot price of 2468.9, has a bid price of 2470.95 and an offer price of 2472.0. The offer quantity stands at 300 shares, while the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The open interest for the stock is 10,089,900 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2469.3, down -3.72% from yesterday's ₹2564.75 The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2469.3, which represents a decrease of 3.72% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -95.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant decline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.84% 3 Months -6.2% 6 Months -1.48% YTD -3.7% 1 Year -3.18%

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2469.3, down -3.72% from yesterday's ₹2564.75 Hindustan Unilever's stock price is currently at ₹2469.3, showing a negative percent change of -3.72. The net change in the stock price is -95.45. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}