Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks plunge as investors turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 11:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -3.72 %. The stock closed at 2564.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2469.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2514.15 and closed at 2564.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2523.85 and a low of 2465 throughout the day. The company has a market capitalization of 580,184.57 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 82,713 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2469.3, down -3.72% from yesterday's ₹2564.75

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2469.3. There has been a percent change of -3.72 and a net change of -95.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 3.72% and the value has decreased by 95.45. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:55 AM IST Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of 2600.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 2.4 (-91.21%) & 10.7 (-86.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 22 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2480.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 36.7 (+128.66%) & 25.0 (+101.61%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:30 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2469.3-95.45-3.722768.52393.0580184.57
Godrej Consumer Products1124.7-24.9-2.171229.95892.1115022.54
Dabur India538.35-3.6-0.66596.9504.095382.89
Colgate Palmolive India2549.058.92.372546.451434.669329.14
Marico523.75-6.4-1.21595.0462.9567725.29
22 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

Hindustan Unilever stock's low price for the day is 2465 and the high price is 2523.85.

22 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST Hindustan Unilever January futures opened at 2529.8 as against previous close of 2564.65

Hindustan Unilever, currently trading at a spot price of 2468.9, has a bid price of 2470.95 and an offer price of 2472.0. The offer quantity stands at 300 shares, while the bid quantity is also 300 shares. The open interest for the stock is 10,089,900 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.84%
3 Months-6.2%
6 Months-1.48%
YTD-3.7%
1 Year-3.18%
22 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2564.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 82,713 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,564.75.

