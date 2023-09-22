Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 2467.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2474.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2467 and closed at 2467.45. The highest price reached during the day was 2483.95, while the lowest price was 2443. The market capitalization of the company stands at 581,453.35 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 2768.5, and the lowest price was 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 64,478 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.32%
3 Months-11.03%
6 Months-0.47%
YTD-3.42%
1 Year-5.73%
22 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2474.7, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹2467.45

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2474.7, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 7.25. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive net change of 7.25.

22 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2467.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 64,478 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,467.45.

