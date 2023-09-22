Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2467 and closed at ₹2467.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2483.95, while the lowest price was ₹2443. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹581,453.35 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹2768.5, and the lowest price was ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 64,478 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.