Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2467 and closed at ₹2467.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2483.95, while the lowest price was ₹2443. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹581,453.35 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹2768.5, and the lowest price was ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 64,478 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.32%
|3 Months
|-11.03%
|6 Months
|-0.47%
|YTD
|-3.42%
|1 Year
|-5.73%
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2474.7, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 7.25. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value, with a positive net change of 7.25.
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 64,478 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,467.45.
