LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading results today

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 2566.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2570.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan UnilverPremium
Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was 2552.2, and the close price was 2562.5. The stock had a high of 2574.25 and a low of 2552.2. The market capitalization of HUL is 602999.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 2768.5, and the 52-week low was 2393. The BSE volume for HUL was 12391 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 10:01:05 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2570.45, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹2566.4

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2570.45, which represents a net change of 4.05 and a percent change of 0.16. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 09:44:01 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2572.35, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2566.4

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2572.35 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 5.95.

23 Aug 2023, 09:33:10 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.29%
3 Months-7.22%
6 Months1.97%
YTD0.19%
1 Year-2.32%
23 Aug 2023, 09:32:05 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:01:41 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2566.4, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹2562.5

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2566.4, with a percent change of 0.15 and a net change of 3.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15% and the net change is 3.9. It is important to note that this data is current and can change throughout the day as the stock market fluctuates.

23 Aug 2023, 08:10:33 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2562.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 12,391 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,562.5.

