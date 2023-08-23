Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading results today

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was ₹2552.2, and the close price was ₹2562.5. The stock had a high of ₹2574.25 and a low of ₹2552.2. The market capitalization of HUL is 602999.1 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹2768.5, and the 52-week low was ₹2393. The BSE volume for HUL was 12391 shares.

