Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -3.72 %. The stock closed at 2564.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2469.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Hindustan Unilever opened at 2514.15 and closed at 2564.75. The stock's high for the day was 2523.85, while the low was 2465. The market capitalization of Hindustan Unilever is 580,184.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5, and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 82,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

