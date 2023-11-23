Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2505.25 and closed at ₹2505.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹2524.25 and a low of ₹2505. The company has a market capitalization of ₹592,449.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 8811 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of ₹2505 and a high of ₹2524.25 today.
Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at ₹2521.5 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 16.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% and the actual increase in price is 16.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.43%
|3 Months
|-2.9%
|6 Months
|-3.56%
|YTD
|-1.53%
|1 Year
|0.25%
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2521.5, which represents a 0.65% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 16.4.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 8811 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹2505.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!