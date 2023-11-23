Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 2505.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2521.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2505.25 and closed at 2505.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of 2524.25 and a low of 2505. The company has a market capitalization of 592,449.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 8811 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of 2505 and a high of 2524.25 today.

23 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2521.5 with a percent change of 0.65 and a net change of 16.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.65% and the actual increase in price is 16.4.

23 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.43%
3 Months-2.9%
6 Months-3.56%
YTD-1.53%
1 Year0.25%
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2521.5, which represents a 0.65% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 16.4.

23 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2505.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 8811 shares. The closing price of the stock was 2505.1.

