Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Sees Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Sees Positive Trading Day

19 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 23 Oct 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 2495 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2495.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan UnilverPremium
Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2520 and closed at 2547.85. The stock's high for the day was 2534 and the low was 2484.8. The company's market cap was recorded at 586,223.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2768.5 and the 52-week low was 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 262,622 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:43:41 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2495.45, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2495

The current price of Hindustan Unilever stock is 2495.45 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.02% and the net change in price is 0.45.

23 Oct 2023, 01:40:37 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2541.22
10 Days2542.15
20 Days2514.29
50 Days2520.54
100 Days2586.72
300 Days2567.48
23 Oct 2023, 01:29:44 PM IST

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 2520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.95 (-51.85%) & 7.2 (-20.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.1 (-48.73%) & 4.15 (-58.71%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:15:31 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of 2487.8 and a high of 2509.9 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:11:38 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2494.75, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹2495

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2494.75, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.25. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.01% and the net change is a decrease of 0.25.

23 Oct 2023, 12:54:42 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2488.95 as against previous close of 2489.85

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2492.05. The bid price is 2495.05 and the offer price is 2495.8. The offer quantity is 600 shares and the bid quantity is also 600 shares. The stock has an open interest of 4708800 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:51:06 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:35:28 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2492.6-2.4-0.12768.52393.0585659.12
Godrej Consumer Products987.90.50.051101.55793.7101032.07
Dabur India522.9-1.6-0.31610.4504.092645.51
Marico539.2-2.45-0.45595.0462.9569723.11
Colgate Palmolive India2071.0-38.7-1.832128.851434.656328.22
23 Oct 2023, 12:22:54 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2494.85, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹2495

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2494.85. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.15, indicating a decrease of 0.15 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:21:09 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy101099
Buy14151617
Hold16131212
Sell2222
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:10:01 PM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low of 2487.8 and a high of 2509.9 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:06:54 PM IST

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 2520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.1 (-48.15%) & 9.7 (+7.18%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 23 Oct 12:06 were at strike price of 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.25 (-63.2%) & 2.5 (-75.12%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:51:58 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2503.9, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹2495

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2503.9, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 8.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.36% and the actual increase in price is 8.9.

23 Oct 2023, 11:38:44 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2505.010.00.42768.52393.0588572.61
Godrej Consumer Products990.352.950.31101.55793.7101282.63
Dabur India523.75-0.75-0.14610.4504.092796.11
Marico541.35-0.3-0.06595.0462.9570001.12
Colgate Palmolive India2092.35-17.35-0.822128.851434.656908.91
23 Oct 2023, 11:26:00 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2488.95 as against previous close of 2489.85

Hindustan Unilever, a renowned consumer goods company, is currently trading at a spot price of 2504.4. The bid price is slightly lower at 2504.25, and the offer price is slightly higher at 2504.8. The offer quantity stands at 1800, while the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for this stock is 4631400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:13:27 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock reached a low price of 2487.8 and a high price of 2506.15 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:05:06 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2505, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹2495

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2505. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44:31 AM IST

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever

Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 23 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 2520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.15 (-71.6%) & 5.05 (-44.2%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 23 Oct 10:44 were at strike price of 2480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.05 (-49.75%) & 15.2 (-22.84%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:44:24 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2491.35, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹2495

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2491.35. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.65, suggesting a decrease of 3.65 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:37:38 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Unilever2491.0-4.0-0.162768.52393.0585283.18
Godrej Consumer Products983.45-3.95-0.41101.55793.7100576.97
Dabur India522.0-2.5-0.48610.4504.092486.05
Marico537.0-4.65-0.86595.0462.9569438.63
Colgate Palmolive India2091.9-17.8-0.842128.851434.656896.67
23 Oct 2023, 10:23:25 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindustan Unilever stock had a low price of 2490 and a high price of 2506.15 for the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:02:33 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2488.95 as against previous close of 2489.85

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2501. The bid price is 2496.7 and the offer price is 2497.85. The offer quantity is 600 and the bid quantity is 300. The open interest for the stock is 5172000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:58:30 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2500.7, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2495

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2500.7. There has been a 0.23% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.7.

23 Oct 2023, 09:51:07 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 09:34:25 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.89%
3 Months-2.29%
6 Months-0.11%
YTD-2.57%
1 Year-4.07%
23 Oct 2023, 09:15:02 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2495.5, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2495

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2495.5, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 08:21:44 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2547.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 262,622 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,547.85.

