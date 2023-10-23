Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Sees Positive Trading Day

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2495.45, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹2495 The current price of Hindustan Unilever stock is ₹2495.45 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.02% and the net change in price is 0.45. Click here for Hindustan Unilever Key Metrics

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2541.22 10 Days 2542.15 20 Days 2514.29 50 Days 2520.54 100 Days 2586.72 300 Days 2567.48 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Hindustan Unilever Top active call options for Hindustan Unilever at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹2520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.95 (-51.85%) & ₹7.2 (-20.44%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindustan Unilever at 23 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.1 (-48.73%) & ₹4.15 (-58.71%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindustan Unilever October futures opened at 2488.95 as against previous close of 2489.85 Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2492.05. The bid price is 2495.05 and the offer price is 2495.8. The offer quantity is 600 shares and the bid quantity is also 600 shares. The stock has an open interest of 4708800 shares.

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Unilever 2492.6 -2.4 -0.1 2768.5 2393.0 585659.12 Godrej Consumer Products 987.9 0.5 0.05 1101.55 793.7 101032.07 Dabur India 522.9 -1.6 -0.31 610.4 504.0 92645.51 Marico 539.2 -2.45 -0.45 595.0 462.95 69723.11 Colgate Palmolive India 2071.0 -38.7 -1.83 2128.85 1434.6 56328.22 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 10 10 9 9 Buy 14 15 16 17 Hold 16 13 12 12 Sell 2 2 2 2 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.89% 3 Months -2.29% 6 Months -0.11% YTD -2.57% 1 Year -4.07%

