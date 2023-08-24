comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 24 2023 09:40:23
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 579.7 0.49%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.65 0.63%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 252.1 1%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.85 0.16%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 978.8 1.3%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 2573.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2584.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan UnilverPremium
Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at a price of 2566.45 and closed at 2566.40. The stock reached a high of 2583 and a low of 2562.35 during the day. The market capitalization of HUL is currently 604,679.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.50 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for HUL was 59,528 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:47:00 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2584.85, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹2573.55

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2584.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11.3, suggesting a positive movement.

24 Aug 2023, 09:33:43 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.84%
3 Months-7.07%
6 Months3.21%
YTD0.51%
1 Year-0.72%
24 Aug 2023, 09:32:36 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:06:09 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2573.55, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹2566.4

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2573.55 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 7.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

24 Aug 2023, 08:23:36 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2566.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 59,528. The closing price for the stock was 2566.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App