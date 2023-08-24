Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at a price of ₹2566.45 and closed at ₹2566.40. The stock reached a high of ₹2583 and a low of ₹2562.35 during the day. The market capitalization of HUL is currently ₹604,679.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.50 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The BSE volume for HUL was 59,528 shares traded.
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2584.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11.3, suggesting a positive movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.84%
|3 Months
|-7.07%
|6 Months
|3.21%
|YTD
|0.51%
|1 Year
|-0.72%
Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at ₹2573.55 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 7.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 59,528. The closing price for the stock was ₹2566.4.
