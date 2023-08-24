Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 2573.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2584.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) opened at a price of 2566.45 and closed at 2566.40. The stock reached a high of 2583 and a low of 2562.35 during the day. The market capitalization of HUL is currently 604,679.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.50 and the 52-week low is 2393. The BSE volume for HUL was 59,528 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2584.85, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹2573.55

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2584.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11.3, suggesting a positive movement.

24 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.84%
3 Months-7.07%
6 Months3.21%
YTD0.51%
1 Year-0.72%
24 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2573.55, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹2566.4

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2573.55 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 7.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

24 Aug 2023, 08:23 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2566.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Hindustan Unilever on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 59,528. The closing price for the stock was 2566.4.

