Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.81 %. The stock closed at 2469.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2375.15 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilever Stock Price Today

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2459.85 and closed at 2469.3. The highest price reached during the day was 2480, while the lowest was 2365.5. The company's market capitalization is currently at 558063.17 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 2768.5, and the lowest was 2393. The BSE volume for the day was 235,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2469.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 235,513. The closing price for the day was 2469.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.