Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2459.85 and closed at ₹2469.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2480, while the lowest was ₹2365.5. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹558063.17 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹2768.5, and the lowest was ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 235,513 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
