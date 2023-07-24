Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2659 and closed at ₹2702.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2674.9 and a low of ₹2592.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹611,786.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2768.5 and the 52-week low is ₹2393. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 105,721 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2592.65, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹2603.8
Hindustan Unilever stock is currently trading at a price of ₹2592.65. It has experienced a decrease of 0.43% in value, resulting in a net change of -11.15.
Click here for Hindustan Unilever Profit Loss
Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2592.0, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹2603.8
The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2592.0, with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -11.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
Hindustan Unilever Live Updates
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER
Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2587.45, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹2603.8
As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is ₹2587.45. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.35, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹16.35.
Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2603.8, down -3.65% from yesterday's ₹2702.35
Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at ₹2603.8. The stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -3.65. This represents a net change of -98.55 in the stock price.
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2702.35 yesterday
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 105,721. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,702.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!