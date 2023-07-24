comScore
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever's Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 2603.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2592.65 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2659 and closed at 2702.35. The stock reached a high of 2674.9 and a low of 2592.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 611,786.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2768.5 and the 52-week low is 2393. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 105,721 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:51:49 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2592.65, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹2603.8

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently trading at a price of 2592.65. It has experienced a decrease of 0.43% in value, resulting in a net change of -11.15.

24 Jul 2023, 09:32:31 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2592.0, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹2603.8

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2592.0, with a percent change of -0.45 and a net change of -11.8. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

24 Jul 2023, 09:31:34 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:23:40 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price NSE Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2587.45, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹2603.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2587.45. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 16.35.

24 Jul 2023, 09:01:03 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2603.8, down -3.65% from yesterday's ₹2702.35

Hindustan Unilever stock is currently priced at 2603.8. The stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -3.65. This represents a net change of -98.55 in the stock price.

24 Jul 2023, 08:24:43 AM IST

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2702.35 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 105,721. The closing price for the stock was 2,702.35.

