Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 2521.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2521 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at 2519.95 and closed at 2521.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 2528.05 and a low of 2507.05. The market capitalization of the company is 592,331.96 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 2768.5 and 2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 71,129 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.15%
3 Months-3.51%
6 Months-2.98%
YTD-1.61%
1 Year0.5%
24 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2521, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹2521.7

The current stock price of Hindustan Unilever is 2521. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value with a percent change of -0.03. This translates to a net change of -0.7.

24 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2521.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a trading volume of 71,129 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,521.7.

