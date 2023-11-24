Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2519.95 and closed at ₹2521.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2528.05 and a low of ₹2507.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹592,331.96 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 71,129 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.15%
|3 Months
|-3.51%
|6 Months
|-2.98%
|YTD
|-1.61%
|1 Year
|0.5%
