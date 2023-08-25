Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks take a hit in trading

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock was ₹2580, while the closing price was ₹2573.55. The stock reached a high of ₹2591 and a low of ₹2567. The market capitalization of HUL is ₹606,124.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393, respectively. The BSE volume for HUL shares on that day was 22,196. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindustan Unilever August futures opened at 2566.1 as against previous close of 2577.45 Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2564.55. The bid price stands at 2560.1 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2561.25 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 8041500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2565.1, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹2579.7 The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that its price is ₹2565.1. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -14.6, reflecting a decline in the stock price. Click here for Hindustan Unilever Profit Loss Share Via

Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2566, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹2579.7 The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is ₹2566. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.53. This corresponds to a net change of -13.7. Share Via

Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.49% 3 Months -5.76% 6 Months 3.64% YTD 0.79% 1 Year -0.27% Share Via

Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2579.7, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹2573.55 The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2579.7. There has been a percent change of 0.24, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.15, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Share Via

Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2573.55 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 22,196 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,573.55. Share Via