Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks take a hit in trading

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock was ₹2580, while the closing price was ₹2573.55. The stock reached a high of ₹2591 and a low of ₹2567. The market capitalization of HUL is ₹606,124.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2768.5 and ₹2393, respectively. The BSE volume for HUL shares on that day was 22,196.
Hindustan Unilever August futures opened at 2566.1 as against previous close of 2577.45
Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2564.55. The bid price stands at 2560.1 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2561.25 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 8041500.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.49%
|3 Months
|-5.76%
|6 Months
|3.64%
|YTD
|0.79%
|1 Year
|-0.27%
Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2579.7, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹2573.55
The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is ₹2579.7. There has been a percent change of 0.24, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.15, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2573.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 22,196 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,573.55.
