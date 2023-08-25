Hello User
Hindustan Unilever share price Today Live Updates : Hindustan Unilever stocks take a hit in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:07 AM IST Livemint

Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 2579.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2565.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindustan Unilver

On the last day, the open price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock was 2580, while the closing price was 2573.55. The stock reached a high of 2591 and a low of 2567. The market capitalization of HUL is 606,124.06 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2768.5 and 2393, respectively. The BSE volume for HUL shares on that day was 22,196.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST Hindustan Unilever August futures opened at 2566.1 as against previous close of 2577.45

Hindustan Unilever is currently trading at a spot price of 2564.55. The bid price stands at 2560.1 with a bid quantity of 300, while the offer price is 2561.25 with an offer quantity of 300. The stock has an open interest of 8041500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2565.1, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹2579.7

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that its price is 2565.1. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -14.6, reflecting a decline in the stock price.

Click here for Hindustan Unilever Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price update :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2566, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹2579.7

The current data of Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the price is 2566. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.53. This corresponds to a net change of -13.7.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Hindustan Unilever Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.49%
3 Months-5.76%
6 Months3.64%
YTD0.79%
1 Year-0.27%
25 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Today :Hindustan Unilever trading at ₹2579.7, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹2573.55

The current data for Hindustan Unilever stock shows that the stock price is 2579.7. There has been a percent change of 0.24, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.15, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

25 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2573.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever had a volume of 22,196 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 2,573.55.

