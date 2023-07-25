Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2604 and closed at ₹2603.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2604 and a low of ₹2576.05 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹606,206.29 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2768.5 and a low of ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 33,561 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.