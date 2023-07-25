Hindustan Unilever Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023
1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:06 AM ISTLivemint
Hindustan Unilever stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 2603.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2580.05 per share. Investors should monitor Hindustan Unilever stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hindustan Unilever's stock opened at ₹2604 and closed at ₹2603.8. The stock reached a high of ₹2604 and a low of ₹2576.05 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹606,206.29 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹2768.5 and a low of ₹2393. The BSE volume for the day was 33,561 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:06:13 AM IST
Hindustan Unilever share price Live :Hindustan Unilever closed at ₹2603.8 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Hindustan Unilever on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a total volume of 33,561 shares. The stock closed at a price of ₹2603.8.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!